Titans release outside linebacker Cameron Wake, running back Dion Lewis Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

The Tennessee Titans decided to move on from two veteran players by releasing pass rusher Cameron Wake and running back Dion Lewis.

