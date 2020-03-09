Global  

Coronavirus Forces MLB To Halt Spring Training, Delay Opening Day 2 Weeks

CBS 2 Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Major League Baseball will suspend operations for the next four weeks, including spring training and the first two weeks of the regular season in response to the spread of coronavirus, the league announced Thursday.
News video: Spring Training Report: MLB Deals With Growing Coronavirus Threat

Spring Training Report: MLB Deals With Growing Coronavirus Threat 01:23

 MLB institutes safety measures in the face of coronavirus, but has no current plans to cancel or delay Spring Training or regular season games. Katie Johnston reports.

