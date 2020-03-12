Global  

Two Utah Jazz Stars Test Positive For Coronavirus

NPR Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The Utah Jazz basketball team has two players who tested positive for coronavirus. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with beat reporter Eric Walden, who has had to self-quarantine after traveling with the team.
Sport24.co.za | NBA Jazz guard Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus: report

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, hours after team-mate Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for the virus.
Basketball: NBA star Rudy Gobert slammed for potentially deadly joke

Basketball: NBA star Rudy Gobert slammed for potentially deadly jokeTwo days before testing positive for the coronavirus, Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert made light of the pandemic sweeping the globe by snubbing his nose at measures...
