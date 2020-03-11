Global  

Benjamin Mendy: Manchester City full-back in coronavirus family scare and self-isolating at home

Independent Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Benjamin Mendy, the Manchester City defender, is undergoing a period of self-isolation by after a family member fell ill at home.
Credit: Reuters - Sports
News video: No reason to play soccer without fans - Guardiola

No reason to play soccer without fans - Guardiola 01:03

 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes soccer matches in England will soon have to be played in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus outbreak, but he would prefer the games to be postponed.

Work from Home with the Whole Family [Video]Work from Home with the Whole Family

Working from home has its own challenges, but when the whole family is around, it is even harder. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:56

Man City v Arsenal game off due to coronavirus [Video]Man City v Arsenal game off due to coronavirus

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal set for Wednesday night has been postponed as the effect of the coronavirus on world sport deepens. It comes after the owner of Olympiacos,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08


Benjamin Mendy: Manchester City player self-isolating after family member hospitalised

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is self-isolating after a member of his family was admitted to hospital displaying symptoms of coronavirus.
BBC News

Arsenal catch Coronavirus: West Ham, Leicester, Portsmouth and Manchester City in turmoil; Liverpool doomed

Now that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus, surely the football season is over. Arsenal have closed their training ground and...
Anorak

knjogu

jefe 🇰🇪 RT @utdreport: Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy has placed himself in self-isolation after a family member was tested for coronavirus. He w… 55 seconds ago

AustaldoJames

CARAMEL PLUG 2 (MALE) RT @goal: BREAKING: A Manchester City player, understood to be Benjamin Mendy, is self-isolating after a relative of his was taken to hospi… 3 minutes ago

BerithMayCry

Bérith 🐙🔪 RT @ESPNFC: Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is self-isolating after being tested for coronavirus, sources have told @RobDawsonESPN.… 6 minutes ago

walker8701

Aiden Nguyen RT @BBCSport: Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is self-isolating as a precaution after a member of his family was admitted to hospit… 8 minutes ago

sportiqnews

Sportiqus Benjamin Mendy: Manchester City player self-isolating after family member hospitalised https://t.co/sfxIdnQmtu https://t.co/DBmL29nnkW 24 minutes ago

hamanney87

Abdulrahman RT @footballitalia: Manchester City have confirmed one of their players, reported to be Benjamin Mendy, is self-isolating after a member of… 24 minutes ago

