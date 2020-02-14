Global  

Odion Ighalo’s Man Utd wondergoal prompts unusual reaction from team-mates on sub bench

Daily Star Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Odion Ighalo’s Man Utd wondergoal prompts unusual reaction from team-mates on sub benchManchester United recorded a 5-0 win away to LASK in the Europa League last-16 as Odion Ighalo, Daniel James, Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira all found the net to hand them the advantage going into the second leg
How is Odion Ighalo helping Man Utd? [Video]How is Odion Ighalo helping Man Utd?

After scoring a brace against Derby in the FA Cup, Paul Dickov and Lee Sharpe talk about the long-term impact of bringing striker Odion Ighalo to Manchester United.

Man Utd's Ighalo could feature against Chelsea, says Solskjaer [Video]Man Utd's Ighalo could feature against Chelsea, says Solskjaer

Manchester United's on-loan forward Odion Ighalo could make his debut against Chelsea

Rio Ferdinand: What I really think of Odion Ighalo at Man United

Rio Ferdinand has explained why he thinks that Odion Ighalo will end up being a good signing for Manchester United. The Red Devils opted to sign the Nigerian...
Odion Ighalo leaves Man Utd co-star Luke Shaw hanging in hilarious post-match snub

Odion Ighalo leaves Man Utd co-star Luke Shaw hanging in hilarious post-match snubManchester United ace Luke Shaw was awarded the man of the match for his performance against Derby with Odion Ighalo handing the defender the gong
