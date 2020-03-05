Global  

Rangers 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen: Europa League defeat for Steven Gerrard's side

BBC Sport Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Rangers suffer a first home European defeat in 18 games after losing to Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.
News video: Rangers boss Steven Gerrard calls for season to finish amid coronavirus crisis

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard calls for season to finish amid coronavirus crisis 00:57

 Rangers boss Steven Gerrard believes the Ladbrokes Premiership season should be played to a finish – even if it means staging games behind closed doors. Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster claimed last week the coronavirus crisis “could make completing the SPFL...

Leverkusen boss unhappy with Rangers decision [Video]Leverkusen boss unhappy with Rangers decision

Bayer Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz says the decision to play the second leg of their Europa League tie against Rangers behind closed doors gives the Scottish side the advantage.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:18Published

Gerrard unhappy about playing without fans [Video]Gerrard unhappy about playing without fans

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says he is not delighted to be playing the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen without fans.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:55Published


Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen: Europa League 'devalued' by no fans - Peter Bosz

The Europa League has been "devalued" by playing matches behind closed doors, says Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz before his side take on Rangers.
BBC Sport

Win tickets to see Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League

Steven Gerrard's men face Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox on March 12.
Daily Record


alonzojr6

 RT @Betlifesports: BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM!!!!! 5-0 EUROPA LEAGUE SWEEP!!!! 2u Frankfurt/Basel o 2.5 (-120)💰 2u Wolfsburg/Shakhtar o 2.5 (-11… 3 minutes ago

Efix871

Efix87 RT @BBCSport: Rangers suffered a first home European defeat in 18 games after losing to Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Europa L… 4 minutes ago

TeleFootball

Telegraph Football Rangers face steep task to progress to Europa League quarter-finals after home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen https://t.co/hz9bstmWrz 8 minutes ago

ahol888

Adrian Holman BBC Sport - Rangers 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen: Europa League defeat for Steven Gerrard's side https://t.co/7nvSBBENtH #UEL 10 minutes ago

RangersNewsFeed

Rangers News Feed Rangers on brink of Europa League exit after home defeat by Bayer Leverkusen Via: The Guardian https://t.co/4W29s46rvb 18 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Rangers 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen: Europa League defeat for Steven Gerrard’s side 19 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Rangers facing Europa League exit after Bayer Leverkusen loss 19 minutes ago

rangersfcnewsn1

Rangers FC News Rangers 1 Bayer Leverkusen 3: Five things we learned from Europa League mauling https://t.co/elz697i5PO https://t.co/tCsKYOBQ3y 20 minutes ago

