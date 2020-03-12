Virus-related sports cancellations leave little to bet on

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus-Related Event Cancellations Leave Workers Worried New rules about crowd sizes have shut down everything from sports stadiums to stage theaters amid the coronavirus pandemic. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:14Published 2 hours ago Sports hit by cancellations amid coronavirus concerns The sports world has been hit by cancellations due to coronavirus concerns. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:31Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this