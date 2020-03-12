Global  

Coronavirus: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for Covid-19 as pressure mounts on government to postpone all football

Thursday, 12 March 2020
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club have announced. A statement from the club read: “Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result this evening. “Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line […]
News video: Arteta has coronavirus: Reaction

Arteta has coronavirus: Reaction 02:54

 Sky Sports News’ Geraint Hughes discusses the possible implications on the Premier League and EFL of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta testing positive for coronavirus.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus [Video]Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal have announced their head coach Mikel Arteta has contracted the coronavirus. The whole first-team squad will now be placed in self-isolation.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus [Video]Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus

If the persistent call from local and national government to combat the coronavirus and keep it in check has failed to motivate people, that all changed when Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson..

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirusAn Arsenal statement released on Thursday evening confirmed the COVID-19 diagnosis just an hour after the Premier League said they would be continuing as normal
Coronavirus: Premier League clubs pushing for season to be voided ahead of emergency crisis talks

The Premier League are set to meet on Friday to decide the next step with some clubs advocating that the campaign be scrapped in the wake of the global pandemic,...
