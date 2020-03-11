Global  

Rangers 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen: Late Bailey strike puts Bundesliga side in control

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Substitute Leon Bailey scored late on as Bayer Leverkusen beat Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox in Thursday’s Europa League last-16 first leg to take control of the tie. Bundesliga side Leverkusen entered the match in fine form and made that count as they opened up a two-goal lead thanks to Kai Havertz and Charles Aranguiz. Highly […]

 Bayer Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz says the decision to play the second leg of their Europa League tie against Rangers behind closed doors gives the Scottish side the advantage.

