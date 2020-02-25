Coronavirus: Juventus start fundraiser after Rugani diagnosis
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Juventus have launched a fundraiser to support the local health system after the club’s defender Daniele Rugani was this week diagnosed with coronavirus. Rugani said he was “fine” despite testing positive for the virus with Juve confirming on Thursday that 121 people connected to the club – including players and directors – are undergoing voluntary […]
