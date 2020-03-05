Global  

Australian F1 Grand Prix cancelled

Japan Today Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Australian Formula One Grand Prix was cancelled on Friday due to worries about the coronavirus outbreak, after a McLaren team member tested positive before the first practice…
News video: Ferrari - Australian Grand Prix - Racing in the Antipodes

Ferrari - Australian Grand Prix - Racing in the Antipodes 01:00

 Ferrari - Australian Grand Prix - Racing in the Antipodes

'It's a joke': Anger at Australian GP cancellation [Video]'It's a joke': Anger at Australian GP cancellation

Fans say the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix - due to coronavirus concerns - was handled poorly.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:56Published

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will go on, but closed to spectators, mayor says [Video]Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will go on, but closed to spectators, mayor says

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman announced Thursday morning that general admission to the Firestone Grand Prix is suspended amid coronavirus concerns.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:04Published


'All systems go': Australian Grand Prix set to go ahead with Italy exempt from travel ban

The Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne is set to go ahead as planned next week after the federal government announced a travel ban for South Korea but not for...
The Age Also reported by •Daily StarAutosportBBC NewsMotorAuthorityZee NewsBBC Local News

Three F1 team members in quarantine before Australian Grand Prix

Two members of the Haas Formula 1 team and one from McLaren are in self-isolation after being tested for coronavirus at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC SportAutosportNew Zealand HeraldBelfast TelegraphMotorAuthorityBBC Local News

DrowseRogerina

rogerina_drowse RT @F1: Formula 1 and the FIA, with the full support of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC), have taken the decision that all Form… 12 seconds ago

BoongaLavender

Bakal. Jenazah. RT @nylahuda: COVID-19 update as of this morning: 1. Death toll in Italy passes 1,000 2. Arsenal's head coach Arteta tests positive 3. US… 17 seconds ago

vernieman

vernieman It's official #formula1 #f1gp #coronavirus #covid19 https://t.co/wnc0gsy99X 19 seconds ago

vernonchancom

vernonchandotcom F1, FIA, AGPC: Australian Grand Prix is officially cancelled #formula1 #f1gp #coronavirus #covid19 https://t.co/PLgBKvOhLc 19 seconds ago

Savitri4Ever

Shivani Sahay RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled 1 minute ago

TheYorksTimes

The Yorkshire Times The Australian Grand Prix Is Cancelled @f1 @ausgrandprix https://t.co/amxzlkNeo1 https://t.co/qLL395HGDS 2 minutes ago

