Super League: Lee Radford sacked after Hull beaten by Warrington

BBC Sport Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Lee Radford is sacked as head coach of Hull FC immediately after their heavy home defeat by Warrington.
News video: Pearson: Decided to call it a day

Pearson: Decided to call it a day 04:21

 In what should have been an interview with Lee Radford, Hull FC Chairman Adam Pearson broke the news that Hull FC and Lee Radford have decided to part ways after a heavy defeat to Warrington at home.

Lee Radford Dismissal Reaction [Video]Lee Radford Dismissal Reaction

After hearing from Hull FC Chairman Adam Pearson on Lee Radford's dismissal Brian Carney, Richard Agar and Phil Clarke discuss whats next for the Hull team and speculate on Lee Radford's..

Radford: What we're striving for [Video]Radford: What we're striving for

Lee Radford reflects on Hull's loss today after seeming like they were in control while also looking ahead to Wakefield next week.

Super League: Hull FC v Warrington Wolves

BBC Local News: Manchester -- Team news as Hull FC host Warrington Wolves in Thursday's Super League fixture at KCOM Stadium (19:45 GMT).
BBC Local News

