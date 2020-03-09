Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Formula One's Australian Grand Prix called off due to coronavirus

Formula One's Australian Grand Prix called off due to coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The Australian Formula One Grand Prix was canceled on Friday due to worries about the coronavirus outbreak, after a McLaren team member tested positive before the first practice session was scheduled to get underway at Albert Park.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian F1 race preperations underway despite coronavirus fears

Australian F1 race preperations underway despite coronavirus fears 01:02

 Season opening Australian Grand Prix to go ahead as planned

Recent related videos from verified sources

'It's a joke': Anger at Australian GP cancellation [Video]'It's a joke': Anger at Australian GP cancellation

Fans say the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix - due to coronavirus concerns - was handled poorly.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:56Published

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will go on, but closed to spectators, mayor says [Video]Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will go on, but closed to spectators, mayor says

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman announced Thursday morning that general admission to the Firestone Grand Prix is suspended amid coronavirus concerns.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lewis Hamilton slams Formula One for holding Australian Grand Prix despite coronavirus

Reigning champion said he feared for the health of the elderly in particular
Independent Also reported by •SBSMotorAuthorityBBC SportThe AgeReutersMENAFN.comBrisbane Times

Australian GP: Two further F1 team members tested for coronavirus

Two further members of the Haas Formula 1 team's personnel have been put in to self-isolation at the Australian Grand Prix after being tested for coronavirus
Autosport Also reported by •BBC SportThe AgeReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

miumiu46

miu 💙🐰 RT @F1: Formula 1 and the FIA, with the full support of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC), have taken the decision that all Form… 2 seconds ago

Saudi24N

Saudi 24 News Canceling the Australian Grand Prix adds Formula One to sports events affected by the Coronavirus… https://t.co/xLsnek5xcf 3 seconds ago

IN4RIDE

IN4RIDE RT @ThamiMasemola: The season-opening Formula One Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled due to COVID-19 fears. 20 seconds ago

crsspnllI

C. Sp. RT @QuickTake: 🏎️ Formula 1 confirmed it will cancel this year’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix event in Melbourne due to the #corona… 54 seconds ago

tourer_speed

Tourer_speed RT @F1Media: Formula 1, FIA and Australian Grand Prix Corporation joint statement regarding the cancellation of the 2020 Australian Grand P… 1 minute ago

mariaporfy

Maria Porfyratos RT @guardiannews: Australia coronavirus: government advises against mass gatherings and all international travel – latest news https://t.co… 1 minute ago

ThamiMasemola

Thami Masemola The season-opening Formula One Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled due to COVID-19 fears. 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.