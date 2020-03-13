Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Competition: Bundesliga Market: Both teams to score Odds: 3/5 @ Bet 365 In what is a real battle at the foot of the Bundesliga table, Fortuna Dusseldorf will welcome Paderborn to the Merkur Spiel-Arena on Friday night. Starting with the hosts, only managing to play out a 1-1 draw away at Mainz last weekend in a […]



The post Both teams to score at Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Paderborn 3/5 for Friday’s Bundesliga matchup appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

