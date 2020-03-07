Global  

SoccerNews.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Competition: National League Market: Harrogate Town draw no bet Odds: 5/6 @ Bet 365 Looking to move within a single point of league leaders Barrow, Harrogate will make the trip to the West Midlands on Friday night. Starting with the hosts, putting in another sluggish display and only picking up a 0-0 stalemate away at leading […]

The post Harrogate Town draw no bet against Solihull Moors 5/6 for Friday’s National League contest appeared first on Soccer News.
