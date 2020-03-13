Global  

Cavaliers' Love pledges $100K for arena workers

ESPN Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Cavaliers star Kevin Love pledged $100,000 to aid arena workers displaced by the league's response to the coronavirus, saying he hoped "others will step up."
Coronavirus: Kevin Love to donate $100,000 to support Cavaliers arena workers

Love said he wanted to help people deal with health issues associated with a pandemic. The team is paying workers as if all games are being played.
