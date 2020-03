Jordan Edwards RT @City_Chief: 📰| Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi becomes the first Premier League player to have tested positive for coronavirus! Get… 7 seconds ago Chelsea News Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/Wr01sb9WVy 12 seconds ago Derøs RT @CFCYuff: Coronavirus got our already injured superstar winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. Chelsea to self isolate.😭😢 @touchlinefracas @chessyho… 25 seconds ago Tabetha RT @Independent: Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/CTnxBjQDDv 52 seconds ago Ore Ishola RT @DrOlufunmilayo: Chelsea FC winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi has just tested positive for #Coronavirus. The entire Chelsea squad have been t… 4 minutes ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tests positive for coronavirus 6 minutes ago