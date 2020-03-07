Hockey Canada announced late Thursday that it's cancelling all activities sanctioned, including national championships, by the sport's governing body beginning Friday.



Recent related news from verified sources International Ice Hockey Federation president tells AP women's hockey worlds in Canada canceled because of virus International Ice Hockey Federation president tells AP women's hockey worlds in Canada canceled because of virus

FOX Sports 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Mehedi Hasan Hockey Canada halts all sanctioned activities 'until further notice' due to virus concern https://t.co/oeLf7nDDCR https://t.co/tmo8X8GMFl 10 minutes ago