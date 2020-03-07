Global  

Hockey Canada halts all sanctioned activities 'until further notice' due to virus concern

CBC.ca Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Hockey Canada announced late Thursday that it's cancelling all activities sanctioned, including national championships, by the sport's governing body beginning Friday.
