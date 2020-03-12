Global  

Cindy Parlow Cone becomes 1st female president of US Soccer as Cordeiro steps down

CBC.ca Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Carlos Cordeiro resigned as U.S. Soccer Federation president on Thursday night, three days after the organization filed legal papers in a gender discrimination claiming women players had less physical ability and responsibility than men.
News video: U.S. Soccer President Cordeiro resigns after taking responsibility for language in a federation court filing

U.S. Soccer President Cordeiro resigns after taking responsibility for language in a federation court filing 00:40

 U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro resigns after taking responsibility for language in a federation court filing that "caused great offense and pain" and prompted an on-field protest by the national women's team.

