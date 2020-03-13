Global  

Coronavirus: Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi tests positive for COVID-19; training grounds partially closed

CBS Sports Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The news comes hours after we discovered that Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for the virus
Coronavirus: Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta test positive

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta have tested positive for coronavirus.
Leicester City news and transfers LIVE - coronavirus latest after Arsenal and Chelsea confirm cases

Leicester City news and transfers LIVE - coronavirus latest after Arsenal and Chelsea confirm casesThe Premier League is due to hold a meeting today after Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for Covid-19
alh_exkoba

machala7 RT @ESPNFC: Players and managers that have tested positive for coronavirus: Timo Hubers (Hannover) Daniele Rugani (Juventus) Jannes Horn (… 6 seconds ago

mrhardian_

Raihan. RT @brfootball: Overnight: Chelsea confirm Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for the coronavirus, and the first-team squad and coachin… 8 seconds ago

Manu_bw_lal05

Manuel RT @FabrizioRomano: Callum Hudson Odoi (Chelsea) has been found positive to Coronavirus 🔴 #CFC #Coronavirus 8 seconds ago

Oluoma_1

🌚🏳️‍🌈ABOMBO 🇳🇬 RT @ESPNFC: Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi says he’s recovered from coronavirus. (via @calteck10) https://t.co/BGswk2gASi 13 seconds ago

iam_Brimah

Makanaki 🖤 RT @SkySportsNews: Chelsea's full squad have gone into self-isolation after winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus, the… 15 seconds ago

DoodWBA

DOOD RT @BBCSport: Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus, the club have announced. https://t.co/Nu3nKPlXiN http… 15 seconds ago

Rastapiouf

G. RT @goal: Chelsea have confirmed that Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus 😣 https://t.co/LhjIBsmRAP 16 seconds ago

_Oshey_

OSHEY RT @JPW_NBCSports: BREAKING: Callum Hudson-Odoi tests positive for coronavirus. Chelsea squad to self-isolate. Situation developing all the… 39 seconds ago

