F1: Australian Grand Prix cancelled amid Coronavirus fears

Mid-Day Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix has been officially cancelled on Friday after a member of the McLaren Racing team was tested positive for the COVID-19, prompting the team to pull out of the event.

In an online statement, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) said that the Formula 1 had made the decision to suspend...
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to go as planned despite coronavirus, Mayor Kriseman says

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to go as planned despite coronavirus, Mayor Kriseman says 00:52

 St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman announced the Firestone Grand Prix would race on despite coronavirus concerns.

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will go on, but closed to spectators, mayor says [Video]Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will go on, but closed to spectators, mayor says

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman announced Thursday morning that general admission to the Firestone Grand Prix is suspended amid coronavirus concerns.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:04Published

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to be held despite 2 positive Coronavirus tests in Pinellas County, Mayor Kriseman says [Video]Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to be held despite 2 positive Coronavirus tests in Pinellas County, Mayor Kriseman says

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman announced the Firestone Grand Prix would race on despite coronavirus concerns.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:57Published


Australian Grand Prix to be called off after coronavirus tests: reports

Formula One's season-opening Australian Grand Prix is set to be called off due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to multiple reports.
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •ReutersAutosportDaily StarBBC NewsMotorAuthorityBBC Local NewsThe AgeFOX Sports

Motorsport: Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton questions decision to go ahead with Australian Grand Prix despite coronavirus fears

Motorsport: Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton questions decision to go ahead with Australian Grand Prix despite coronavirus fearsDefending F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has taken aim at why the season-opening race at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne is still going ahead.The six-time...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •ReutersBBC NewsMotorAuthorityThe AgeFOX Sports

Tweets about this

syahindaaaa

🖤 RT @nylahuda: COVID-19 update as of this morning: 1. Death toll in Italy passes 1,000 2. Arsenal's head coach Arteta tests positive 3. US… 5 seconds ago

Petoyama

デパヤマ RT @F1: Formula 1 and the FIA, with the full support of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC), have taken the decision that all Form… 11 seconds ago

jaiprakashk

Jp RT @TimesNow: Coronavirus: Indian embassy in US sets up helpline; Australian Grand Prix cancelled. https://t.co/30heRIMMwu 25 seconds ago

GAghroum

Guillaume AGHROUM RT @ChrisMedlandF1: OFFICIAL: The Australian Grand Prix is cancelled #F1 #AusGP 40 seconds ago

Purplearmy2018

Dedicated Dockers Purple Army RT @boomradioau: SPORT | As the Australian Grand Prix is cancelled amid fears of #COVID19, @FFA announce this weekend's @ALeague and @WLeag… 45 seconds ago

JeromeChetty

Jerome RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled 1 minute ago

wwwsnoopy1683

snoopy Ridiculous situation as Australian GP cancelled with fans queued up at entrance. People have been calling for can… https://t.co/i4bIhPaqJN 1 minute ago

