Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi coronavirus statement in full as star self-isolates

Daily Star Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi coronavirus statement in full as star self-isolatesChelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi becomes the first Premier League footballer to be named as having contracted the coronavirus
Chelsea issue coronavirus statement amid message to fans for Everton clash at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea issue coronavirus statement amid message to fans for Everton clash at Stamford BridgeChelsea have released an official statement in regards to visitors to both Stamford Bridge and Kingsmeadow amid growing fears on the spread of coronavirus
Football.london

Chelsea receive Callum Hudson-Odoi injury setback as Frank Lampard's crisis deepens

Chelsea receive Callum Hudson-Odoi injury setback as Frank Lampard's crisis deepensChelsea have been struggling with injuries recently, and Callum Hudson-Odoi had been hoping to complete a comeback from a muscle problem soon, but the winger has...
Football.london

4thAndBearded

OG Millhouse RT @ESPNFC: Breaking: Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus and the club training facility will undergo par… 14 seconds ago

Andyyyy142

Andy Garcia RT @goal: Chelsea have confirmed that Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus 😣 https://t.co/LhjIBsmRAP 16 seconds ago

perezmunyao

Thomas Perez Munyao RT @FabrizioRomano: Callum Hudson Odoi (Chelsea) has been found positive to Coronavirus 🔴 #CFC #Coronavirus 19 seconds ago

sanjoshelby

SANJO RT @Independent: Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/CTnxBjQDDv 24 seconds ago

nutzeeh

Nutz RT @tedry: Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/B9vUXAMdR2 32 seconds ago

Sportsmate

Football by Sportsmate Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi becomes the first #PremierLeague player to test positive for the coronavirus. 😳🦠 What… https://t.co/sNc8264hbF 33 seconds ago

Dwi_BayuSatmoko

Dwi Bayu Satmoko RT @ManUnitedWorld: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi both tested positive for coronavirus. Other teams ha… 36 seconds ago

anotherrangah

anotherrangah RT @NBCSportsSoccer: BREAKING: Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi tests positive for coronavirus; rest of first-team squad and coaching staff now… 50 seconds ago

