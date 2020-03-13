Coronavirus in Canada: PM Trudeau's wife tests +ve



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus haunts Spain as cases cross 6300, PM's wife tests positive|Oneindia



BEGONA GOMEZ, THE WIFE OF SPANISH PRIME MINISTER HAS BEEN TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS. BOTH THE SPANISH PM AND THEIR ARE NOW IN THEIR RESIDENCE, FOLLOWING HEALTH AUTHORITIES’ ADVICE. SPAIN HAS.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:44 Published 2 days ago Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus, promised to help people who take a financial hit because of the outbreak. This report.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:27 Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Canada: Trudeau wife tests positive for new virus Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's officeÂ said Sophie GrÃ©goire Trudeau was felling well and would remain in isolation.

Newsday 4 days ago



Coronavirus latest: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife has COVID-19 Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for the virus after returning from the UK. Follow DW for the latest...

Deutsche Welle 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this