UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia v N.Zealand ODIs to go ahead without spectators amid virus worries

Reuters India Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Australia's one-day series against New Zealand in Sydney and Hobart will go ahead over the next weeks but no fans will be admitted to the stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Friday.
