Jordan Henderson issues Liverpool FC rallying cry ahead of Everton clash
Friday, 13 March 2020 () Jordan Henderson has told his Liverpool FC team-mates not to dwell on their Champions League exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid as they prepare for their showdown with Everton next week. Jurgen Klopp’s men were dumped out of the Champions League on Wednesday night after Atletico Madrid sealed a 3-2 win over the Reds […]
The post Jordan Henderson issues Liverpool FC rallying cry ahead of Everton clash appeared first on The Sport Review.
Gary Lineker has taken to social media to claim that Jordan Henderson’s injury could end up winning the Liverpool FC midfielder the PFA player of the year... The Sport Review Also reported by •Team Talk
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Toffee News Jordan Henderson issues Liverpool FC rallying cry ahead of Everton clash - https://t.co/pOpuIrVDG8 #EvertonFC#EFC https://t.co/PZDUShXf3b 5 minutes ago