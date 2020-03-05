Jordan Henderson issues Liverpool FC rallying cry ahead of Everton clash

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Jordan Henderson has told his Liverpool FC team-mates not to dwell on their Champions League exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid as they prepare for their showdown with Everton next week. Jurgen Klopp’s men were dumped out of the Champions League on Wednesday night after Atletico Madrid sealed a 3-2 win over the Reds […]



