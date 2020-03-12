Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sport24.co.za | Australia seamer tested for coronavirus as ODI starts behind closed doors

Sport24.co.za | Australia seamer tested for coronavirus as ODI starts behind closed doors

News24 Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Australia seamer Kane Richardson has been tested for the coronavirus as the first ODI against New Zealand got underway in an empty stadium.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Bhopal: BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia gets a grand welcome by BJP workers & leaders | Oneindia News

Bhopal: BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia gets a grand welcome by BJP workers & leaders | Oneindia News 03:37

 DELHI CHIEF MINISTER ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT ALL SCHOOLS, COLLEGES AND CINEMA HALLS IN DELHI WILL REMAIN SHUT TILL MARCH 31ST AS A MEASURE TO COUNTER THE CORONAVIRUS. JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA REACHED BHOPAL ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON, A DAY AFTER JOINING THE BJP, TO A ROUSING WELCOME BY WORKERS...

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Australia's Kane Richardson tested for Coronvirus as ODI starts behind closed doors

Australia seamer Kane Richardson has been quarantined and tested for the new coronavirus, officials said on Friday, as the first one-day international against...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Cricket_Things

All Things Cricket https://t.co/djWQlQQ7Ll | Australia seamer tested for coronavirus as ODI starts behind closed doors https://t.co/SLMLMTac0g #cricketthingsSA 11 minutes ago

Sport24news

Sport24 Australia seamer tested for coronavirus as ODI starts behind closed doors. https://t.co/y5xIYUD6wo https://t.co/G5mDzZDmlw 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.