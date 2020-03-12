Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus: Chelsea´s Hudson-Odoi tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus: Chelsea´s Hudson-Odoi tests positive for COVID-19

SoccerNews.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club confirmed. Hudson-Odoi, 19, became the first Premier League player to test positive for coronavirus and the entire Chelsea squad, coaching staff and several backroom staff will self-isolate. The men’s team building will be closed, but the rest of the club’s training facility […]

The post Coronavirus: Chelsea´s Hudson-Odoi tests positive for COVID-19 appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Hanks and wife test positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks and wife test positive for coronavirus 00:36

 Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for coronavirus in Australia.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced Thursday night.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:24Published

Marine tests positive for coronavirus [Video]Marine tests positive for coronavirus

Marine tests positive for coronavirus

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea winger tests positive for coronavirus

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus, the club announces.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi becomes first English Premier League player detected

Chelsea's players and coaching staff were ordered into isolation as Callum Hudson-Odoi became the first Premier League player confirmed to have the new...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.