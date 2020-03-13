Man Utd transfer blow as Paulo Dybala's 'three elements' to new Juventus contract outlined Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Man Utd have long been linked with a move for Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala but have never been able to get a transfer over the line Man Utd have long been linked with a move for Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala but have never been able to get a transfer over the line 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this