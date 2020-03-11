Global  

Australian Grand Prix cancelled due to coronavirus

Zee News Friday, 13 March 2020
Amid coronavirus outbreak across the world, Formula One has confirmed that this weekend’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne has been cancelled.
News video: 'It's a joke': Anger at Australian GP cancellation

'It's a joke': Anger at Australian GP cancellation 02:56

 Fans say the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix - due to coronavirus concerns - was handled poorly.

F1: Australian Grand Prix cancelled amid Coronavirus fears

The Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix has been officially cancelled on Friday after a member of the McLaren Racing team was tested positive for the COVID-19,...
Mid-Day

Australian Grand Prix to be called off after coronavirus tests: reports

Formula One's season-opening Australian Grand Prix is set to be called off due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to multiple reports.
The Age


