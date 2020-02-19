Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Kieran Trippier opens up on Diego Simeone's training plan for Liverpool win

Kieran Trippier opens up on Diego Simeone's training plan for Liverpool win

Daily Star Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Kieran Trippier opens up on Diego Simeone's training plan for Liverpool winKieran Trippier explained how Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone told his side to be ‘compact and keep their shape,’ against Liverpool in the Champions League
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Atletico gear up for crunch Liverpool game

Atletico gear up for crunch Liverpool game 02:17

 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone's side take on Liverpool in the Champions league second leg with a slender 1-0 lead.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Simeone: I'll never forget 'fearless' win [Video]Simeone: I'll never forget 'fearless' win

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone says he will never forget his side's 'fearless' win over Champions League holders Liverpool.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:51Published

Diego Simeone 'not thinking of Anfield atmosphere' [Video]Diego Simeone 'not thinking of Anfield atmosphere'

Diego Simeone, manager of Atletico Madrid, was quizzed about the Anfield atmosphere as his side take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their Champions League tie.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ex-Spurs defender Kieran Trippier has message for Premier League sides on how to stop Liverpool

Ex-Spurs defender Kieran Trippier has message for Premier League sides on how to stop LiverpoolFormer Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier was part of the Atletico Madrid side that knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League at the round of 16...
Football.london

Jurgen Klopp criticises Atletico Madrid’s negative tactics after Liverpool humbling

Jurgen Klopp criticises Atletico Madrid’s negative tactics after Liverpool humblingLiverpool were dumped out of the Champions League to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid at Anfield. Diego Simeone dug deep to bag a memorable 3-2 win on the night.
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights Kieran Trippier opens up on Diego Simeone's training plan for Liverpool win #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/sapzgJDRtv 23 minutes ago

fbbsix

Super League Kieran Trippier opens up on Diego Simeone's training plan for Liverpool win https://t.co/AutYFH2wAY 24 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Kieran Trippier has revealed what Diego Simeone demanded from his Atletico Madrid side against Liverpool… https://t.co/e0blP7rBu1 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.