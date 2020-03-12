Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus: Players Championship cancelled after one round

Coronavirus: Players Championship cancelled after one round

BBC Sport Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass is cancelled after one round as organisers look to safeguard against the spread of coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Players Championship cancelled

Players Championship cancelled 01:11

 Jamie Weir brings us up to date with the news that The Players Championship has also now been cancelled because of coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

PGA Tour cancels remainder of Players and next three events [Video]PGA Tour cancels remainder of Players and next three events

PGA Tour cancels remainder of Players championship golf tournament and the next three events due to coronavirus concerns

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:27Published

Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus [Video]Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus

Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus The Utah Jazz guard joined his teammate, Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The NBA suspended its..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rory McIlroy calls for PGA Tour "shut down" if a player was to test positive for coronavirus

Rory McIlroy calls for PGA Tour shut down if a player was to test positive for coronavirusRory McIlroy believes the PGA Tour should "shut down" if one player tests positive for the coronavirus after the Players Championship was cancelled on Thursday.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •News24ReutersReuters India

The Players tournament, Australian GP canceled as coronavirus shuts down sport

The Players Championship golf event was halted after one round and the Australian Formula One Grand Prix scrapped as the unprecedented shutdown of elite sport...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaIndependent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IoW_Sparky

IoW Sparky 🇪🇺 PRO EU 🇪🇺 My Brass Band’s trip to Torquay today for the SW heat of the National Championship has been cancelled due to the Co… https://t.co/I1gYuxIysH 15 minutes ago

davesnewscom

Dave's News Sporting events around the world cancelled due to coronavirus https://t.co/Rj3KMpOvdY The Pla… https://t.co/zzNjvEyvNE 21 minutes ago

reallychristy

Christy RT @BethANJax: THE PLAYERS Championship isn't the only local event canceled over the #coronavirus. Full list ⬇️ https://t.co/gziqtu3IQQ 31 minutes ago

Noti_New365

Noti New 24/7 Coronavirus: Players Championship cancelled after one round https://t.co/5rMVvmbOAl https://t.co/kZtEHluj9H 38 minutes ago

RenataFCNews

Renata Di Gregorio RT @Katie_Jeffries: Lot to cover waking up this morning: ➡️ The Players Championship completely cancelled now ➡️ Coronavirus case in Duval… 42 minutes ago

Katie_Jeffries

Katie Jeffries Lot to cover waking up this morning: ➡️ The Players Championship completely cancelled now ➡️ Coronavirus case in Du… https://t.co/YxuvOB9jF4 43 minutes ago

BethANJax

Beth Rousseau THE PLAYERS Championship isn't the only local event canceled over the #coronavirus. Full list ⬇️ https://t.co/gziqtu3IQQ 1 hour ago

GlobalCSNews

GlobalCSN Coronavirus: Players Championship cancelled after one round https://t.co/f59IdQnFdV https://t.co/dwMIULZTq0 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.