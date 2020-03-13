Yair vizer RT @caitlinmurr: Heather O'Reilly, Abby Wambach and Michelle Akers all say president Carlos Cordeiro should resign. Board members Chris Ahr… 3 seconds ago

Richard Sealy #FBPE 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇧🇧 Carlos Cordeiro: US Soccer president resigns following 'offensive' law suit papers https://t.co/L52z4yLQO0 30 seconds ago

WFS Podcast RT @AlexStone7: Big, non COVID-19 news overnight. Not only resignation of US Soccer President. But the new President is a woman: Cindy Parl… 1 minute ago

PK RT @GrantWahl: Column: The resignation of US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro should be the first step in the federation reaching a long-ov… 1 minute ago

Luciendassu RT @brfootball: US Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro has resigned one day after the USWNT protested language used amid their equal-pay lawsu… 2 minutes ago

Rebecca Myers RT @AP_Sports: US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro quits after gender discrimination suit uproar. by @AnnieMPeterson and @ronaldblum htt… 3 minutes ago

Omoluabi John Osho 🇳🇬 RT @SportsCenter: Breaking: U.S. Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro announced that he is stepping down, effective immediately. htt… 3 minutes ago