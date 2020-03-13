Global  

Carlos Cordeiro: US Soccer president resigns following 'offensive' law suit papers

BBC Sport Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro resigns after taking responsibility for "offensive" language used in court papers submitted in an equal pay case.
 U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro resigns after taking responsibility for language in a federation court filing that "caused great offense and pain" and prompted an on-field protest by the national women's team.

U.S. Soccer president quits after gender discrimination suit

Carlos Cordeiro resigned as U.S. Soccer Federation president on Thursday night, three days after the organization sparked a backlash when its legal papers in a...
Japan Today

US Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro quits in fallout of gender discrimination lawsuit by women's team players

US Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro quits in fallout of gender discrimination lawsuit by women's team players
FOX Sports

