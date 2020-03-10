Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Michael Owen launches scathing Twitter attack on Atletico & Simeone after Liverpool’s UCL exit

Michael Owen launches scathing Twitter attack on Atletico & Simeone after Liverpool’s UCL exit

Football FanCast Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Ex-Liverpool striker Michael Owen has tweeted his thoughts on Liverpool's exit from the Champions League, following their defeat to Atletico Madrid.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Atletico gear up for crunch Liverpool game

Atletico gear up for crunch Liverpool game 02:17

 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone's side take on Liverpool in the Champions league second leg with a slender 1-0 lead.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Klopp praises Atletico as Liverpool knocked out of Champions League [Video]Klopp praises Atletico as Liverpool knocked out of Champions League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Atletico Madid and a style of play that baffled him after his side were knocked out of the Champions League 4-2 on aggregate in extra time on Wednesday night...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Liverpool sunk by Atletico extra-time triple leaving Klopp at a loss [Video]Liverpool sunk by Atletico extra-time triple leaving Klopp at a loss

Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp says he does not get Atletico’s style after the Spanish side eliminated Liverpool from Champions.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trent Alexander-Arnold posts nine-word reaction on Twitter in wake of Liverpool's UCL exit

Trent Alexander-Arnold posts nine-word reaction in the wake of Liverpool's UEFA Champions League exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid.
Football FanCast

Michael Owen takes Jose Mourinho swipe after Liverpool lose to Atletico Madrid

Michael Owen takes Jose Mourinho swipe after Liverpool lose to Atletico MadridMichael Owen has aimed a dig at Spurs boss Jose Mourinho when analysing the defensive tactics Diego Simeone utilised in Atletico Madrid’s Champions League win...
Daily Star


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.