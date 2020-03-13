Global  

Carlos Cordeiro: US Soccer president resigns following 'offensive' law suit papers

BBC Sport Friday, 13 March 2020
US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro resigns after taking responsibility for "offensive" language used in court papers submitted in an equal pay case.
News video: U.S. Soccer President Cordeiro resigns after taking responsibility for language in a federation court filing

U.S. Soccer President Cordeiro resigns after taking responsibility for language in a federation court filing 00:40

 U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro resigns after taking responsibility for language in a federation court filing that "caused great offense and pain" and prompted an on-field protest by the national women's team.

US Soccer president Cordeiro resigns over 'offensive' language in court papers

US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro resigns after taking responsibility for "offensive" language used in court papers submitted in an equal pay case.
BBC News

U.S. Soccer president quits after gender discrimination suit

Carlos Cordeiro resigned as U.S. Soccer Federation president on Thursday night, three days after the organization sparked a backlash when its legal papers in a...
Japan Today

