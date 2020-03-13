Laura-Maria Tiidla RT @AlexStone7: Big, non COVID-19 news overnight. Not only resignation of US Soccer President. But the new President is a woman: Cindy Parl… 8 seconds ago

African Peace Carlos Cordeiro: US Soccer president resigns following 'offensive' law suit papers https://t.co/zEJRMKd1t5 https://t.co/5Bl4P58GMg 2 minutes ago

World News Carlos Cordeiro: US Soccer president resigns following 'offensive' law suit papers https://t.co/HFWsGJDZpE https://t.co/aMweMfX2HT 2 minutes ago

Garrett Weiss RT @GrantWahl: Column: The resignation of US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro should be the first step in the federation reaching a long-ov… 2 minutes ago

Kathryn Carey RT @JulieFoudy: With US Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro resigning, Cindy Parlow becomes Acting President. I played with Cindy for many yea… 2 minutes ago

News by Larry Carlos Cordeiro: US Soccer president resigns following 'offensive' law suit papers https://t.co/5DnG6ak4bz 2 minutes ago

AO Boston RT @SportsCenter: Breaking: U.S. Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro announced that he is stepping down, effective immediately. htt… 3 minutes ago