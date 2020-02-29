Global  

Real Madrid cool interest in Man United star – report

The Sport Review Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Real Madrid have cooled their interest in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to a report. The Daily Mail, as quoted by Sports Mole, is reporting that the Red Devils midfielder is no longer a top transfer priority for the Spanish giants ahead of the summer transfer window. The same article states that Real Madrid […]

