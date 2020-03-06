Global  

Jaydev Unadkat snaps 21-year-old Ranji Trophy record, becomes pacer with most wickets in single season

Zee News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Saurashtra left-arm fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat recently broke a 21-year-old record of Ranji Trophy as he became a fast bowler with most wickets in a single season of the premier domestic tournament in India.
Recent related news from verified sources

IPL 2020: After 11 years, will the title come home to Rajasthan Royals?

In #AajKaTaazaBakar, Rajasthan Royals and the entire Royals family hailed Jaydev Unadkat after the left-arm pacer scripted history by becoming the highest...
Mid-Day

Ranji Trophy final: Visiting Bengal ahead against Saurashtra after late strike

Heavyweight Cheteshwar Pujara turned up with fever as Bengal nosed ahead against a scratchy Saurashtra in what was was an attritional opening day's play in the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsIndian Express

