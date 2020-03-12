Global  

Coronavirus: EFL to suspend all matches due to COVID-19 with board to meet for emergency meeting on Friday morning

talkSPORT Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The English Football League has decided to suspend all matches until further notice due to the coronavirus epidemic, reports claim. There have been 596 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, with ten deaths announced, but health officials fear there could actually be up to 10,000 infected people. With sporting events around the globe […]
 Late Thursday night, the LAUSD board announced it would hold an emergency meeting Friday at 7 a.m. to discuss the district's response to Coronavirus, including but not limited to authorizations and measures to promote social distancing.

