What the Premier League have said about coronavirus after Arteta and Hudson-Odoi test positive

Football.london Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
What the Premier League have said about coronavirus after Arteta and Hudson-Odoi test positiveThe Premier League is holding an emergency meeting on Friday morning and the fixtures schedule is expected to be suspended as a result of the coronavirus
News video: Arteta has coronavirus: Reaction

Arteta has coronavirus: Reaction 02:54

 Sky Sports News’ Geraint Hughes discusses the possible implications on the Premier League and EFL of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta testing positive for coronavirus.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus [Video]Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal have announced their head coach Mikel Arteta has contracted the coronavirus. The whole first-team squad will now be placed in self-isolation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Sporting Events Around The Globe Impacted By Coronavirus [Video]Sporting Events Around The Globe Impacted By Coronavirus

The coronavirus has impacted the sports world, prompting event cancellations and seasonal suspensions. Countries across the world are postponing or severely limiting the types of events and the number..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published


Jamie Carragher questions Liverpool title win as Premier League set for coronavirus suspension

Jamie Carragher questions Liverpool title win as Premier League set for coronavirus suspensionLiverpool legend has used his Twitter account to pose the big questions of the Premier League and the EFL after Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi tested...
Football.london

Coronavirus: Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta test positive

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta have tested positive for coronavirus.
BBC News

