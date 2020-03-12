Breaking news: IPL 2020 suspended till April 15 due to coronavirus threat, announces BCCI
Friday, 13 March 2020 () Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been suspended till April 15, 2020, due to the threat of novel coronavirus COVID-19. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (March 13, 2020) announced the suspension of the cash-rich T20 league till the above-mentioned date as a precautionary measure against coronavirus which has spread to over 100 countries and infected over 1.30 lakh people including 75 in India.
