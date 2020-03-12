Breaking news: IPL 2020 suspended till April 15 due to coronavirus threat, announces BCCI

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been suspended till April 15, 2020, due to the threat of novel coronavirus COVID-19. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (March 13, 2020) announced the suspension of the cash-rich T20 league till the above-mentioned date as a precautionary measure against coronavirus which has spread to over 100 countries and infected over 1.30 lakh people including 75 in India.


