Breaking news: IPL 2020 suspended till April 15 due to coronavirus threat, announces BCCI

Zee News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been suspended till April 15, 2020, due to the threat of novel coronavirus COVID-19. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (March 13, 2020) announced the suspension of the cash-rich T20 league till the above-mentioned date as a precautionary measure against coronavirus which has spread to over 100 countries and infected over 1.30 lakh people including 75 in India.
IPL start delayed until April because of coronavirus

The start of the 2020 Indian Premier League season is delayed from 29 March to 15 April as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
BBC News Also reported by •Mid-DayZee NewsBillboard.com

Coronavirus: IPL 2020 postponed to mid-April

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will not begin on March 29 as per the existing schedule. The tournament is being postponed to mid-April (possibly...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Eurasia Review

