Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sport24.co.za | IPL postponed over coronavirus fears

Sport24.co.za | IPL postponed over coronavirus fears

News24 Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Indian Premier League has been postponed over coronavirus fears.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

EU condemns Trump's ban to limit European travel over virus fears [Video]EU condemns Trump's ban to limit European travel over virus fears

European leaders dismayed by President Trump's decision to block European visitors from entering US, global markets tank following shock move.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:17Published

Berkeley Small Businesses Struggle to Survive Coronavirus Downturn [Video]Berkeley Small Businesses Struggle to Survive Coronavirus Downturn

Fears of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 have Bay Area business owners and their employees on edge, wondering if they’ll be able to financially survive the ongoing crisis. Andrea Nakano reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:12Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Cricket_Things

All Things Cricket https://t.co/djWQlQQ7Ll | IPL postponed over coronavirus fears https://t.co/pKRCXjsVzL #cricketthingsSA 1 minute ago

tomkevinrwizi

tom kevin rwizi IPL postponed over coronavirus fears https://t.co/QUXpNef1DQ via @Sport24News 3 minutes ago

Dhoom786

☺Sadiq786™☺ RT @Sport24news: IPL postponed until 15 April over coronavirus. https://t.co/hs4Elgp9Bs 14 minutes ago

Sport24news

Sport24 IPL postponed until 15 April over coronavirus. https://t.co/hs4Elgp9Bs 16 minutes ago

Sport24news

Sport24 Italy's concluding match against England in the Six Nations Championship on 14 March has been postponed due to conc… https://t.co/DxLwmTv4cR 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.