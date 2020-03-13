Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus crisis set to cause Football League to suspend all games

Coronavirus crisis set to cause Football League to suspend all games

Daily Star Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus crisis set to cause Football League to suspend all gamesThe English Football League (EFL) is set to suspend all games today amid the coronavirus crisis with the Premier League also looking to be in jeopardy
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Bruce: Playing games behind closed doors not the answer

Bruce: Playing games behind closed doors not the answer 01:03

 Newcastle boss Steve Bruce looks ahead to his side's Premier League encounter with Sheffield United on Saturday March 14. The Premier League are meeting on Friday to discuss the coronavirus outbreak and a possible postponement of the season.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Major League Baseball postpones start of season due to coronavirus [Video]Major League Baseball postpones start of season due to coronavirus

Major League Baseball cancels remainder of spring training and postpones start of regular season due to coronavirus

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:31Published

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delighted with Man Utd display [Video]Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delighted with Man Utd display

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased by the professionalism and cutting edge displayed by his players as Manchester United romped to victory in front of empty stands at LASK. The coronavirus pandemic saw..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | BREAKING | Premier League suspended due to coronavirus outbreak

The English Football League has announced that the football season, including the Premier League, has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.
News24 Also reported by •SoccerNews.comGrimsby TelegraphSeattle Times

Major decision 'likely' from EFL meeting as Nottingham Forest fixtures in doubt amid coronavirus outbreak

Major decision 'likely' from EFL meeting as Nottingham Forest fixtures in doubt amid coronavirus outbreakThe English Football League are to meet on Friday morning to discuss the situation amid developing coronavirus outbreak
Nottingham Post Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Football League suspends all games after emergency meeting https://t.co/K6FEJ3V8Y4 https://t.co/umplNqnKTv 38 minutes ago

fbbsix

Super League Coronavirus crisis set to cause Football League to suspend all games https://t.co/x005XzxQ5J 2 hours ago

FootyZoneNet

FootyZone.net RT @SteveBrookesMBE: #FOOTBALL Coronavirus crisis set to cause Football League to suspend all games https://t.co/9h1S6TiBNt https://t.co/k6… 2 hours ago

SteveBrookesMBE

Steve Brookes MBE #FOOTBALL Coronavirus crisis set to cause Football League to suspend all games https://t.co/9h1S6TiBNt https://t.co/k6Rhh7VO58 2 hours ago

buzzsport_ie

Buzz Sport The Football League is set to suspend all games with immediate effect as a result of the coronavirus crisis. https://t.co/vp5fXii5gj 2 hours ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle The English Football League (EFL) is set to suspend all games today amid the coronavirus crisis with the Premier Le… https://t.co/oJ3iIlwRMG 2 hours ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport BREAKING Football League set to suspend all games amid coronavirus crisis https://t.co/g5RkXMMzLI https://t.co/lWbeSOsSZU 3 hours ago

1teeeezy

T.z. Yehudah How am I supposed to play football in college if they not letting any sport teams play cause of this dumb***coronavirus crisis 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.