Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Premier League facing suspension after entire Everton first-team in self-isolation

Premier League facing suspension after entire Everton first-team in self-isolation

Team Talk Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Everton's entire first-team squad and coaching staff are in self-isolation as a result of the unnamed player reporting symptoms.

The post Premier League facing suspension after entire Everton first-team in self-isolation appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: English Premier League And EFL Suspended Over Coronavirus

English Premier League And EFL Suspended Over Coronavirus 00:57

 The English Premier League has been suspended over fears around coronavirus spreading. The news follows the revelation that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had tested positive for the virus, with the first team all in self-isolation. Leicester City also have three players under observation, with...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus [Video]Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal have announced their head coach Mikel Arteta has contracted the coronavirus. The whole first-team squad will now be placed in self-isolation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

First Premier League soccer match postponed for coronavirus [Video]First Premier League soccer match postponed for coronavirus

Reigning English soccer champions Manchester City has had its Premier League match with Arsenal called off due to fears over the coronavirus. It&apos;s been revealed that several staff and players..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Arsenal football match in Brighton postponed after manager goes down with coronavirus

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been confirmed as having the coronavirus days before the north London club was due to play Brighton at the Amex stadium. The first...
Brighton and Hove News Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphSeattle Times

Chelsea v Everton Live: Kick off time, confirmed team news, live score and goal updates

Chelsea v Everton Live: Kick off time, confirmed team news, live score and goal updatesLiver coverage of the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge as the Blues look to cement their place in the top four positions of...
Football.london


Tweets about this

ToffeesAddict

Toffees Addict Premier League facing suspension after entire Everton first-team in self-isolation | TEAMtalk https://t.co/8bEd4uIUUw 4 hours ago

RealTso_Mokgele

Tshotetsi Mokgele @mr9zeros Saw something about Bundesliga also been postponed and Premier League also facing possible suspension 5 hours ago

TOFnews

Toffee News Premier League facing suspension after entire Everton first-team in self-isolation - https://t.co/1eybrgQFl5 #EvertonFC #EFC 5 hours ago

MarkNew

MarkNew @CFCBlues_com #HudsonOdoi #Chelsea #Covid_19 Hudson-Odoi - tested positive @ChelseaFC - 1st team self-isolatio… https://t.co/KGA6jv0EWu 7 hours ago

MarkNew

MarkNew #HudsonOdoi #Chelsea #Covid_19 Hudson-Odoi - tested positive @ChelseaFC - 1st team self-isolation… https://t.co/hRLLTF47LC 7 hours ago

Nrs_xquizite

OLUWAKEMMIE™‎(RN) RT @thegreatola: Chelsea player Callum Hudson Odoi has tested positive to a corona virus test. The premier league is now facing a full tim… 13 hours ago

thegreatola

Ola 💚 Chelsea player Callum Hudson Odoi has tested positive to a corona virus test. The premier league is now facing a f… https://t.co/TIBTRcy1Lp 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.