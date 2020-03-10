Sport24.co.za | Uefa postpone all Champions League, Europa League matches next week

Global  

Uefa postpone all Champions League, Europa League matches next week

News24 Friday, 13 March 2020
All Champions League and Europa League matches "will not take place next week" due to the coronavirus outbreak, Uefa said in a statement released.
UEFA consider suspending Champions League

UEFA consider suspending Champions League

 Sky's Kaveh Solhekol talks about why UEFA are reviewing the decision to suspend this season's Champions League and Europa League.

Klopp praises Atletico as Liverpool knocked out of Champions League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Atletico Madid and a style of play that baffled him after his side were knocked out of the Champions League 4-2 on aggregate in extra time on Wednesday night...

Jose Mourinho admits Champions League return appears forlorn

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says his side are up against it in their bid to get back into the Champions League next season. A depleted Spurs, beaten finalists last year, crashed out of this..

Bayern Munich confirm no fans at Chelsea Champions League tie

Bayern Munich have confirmed that next week's Champions League game against Chelsea would go ahead without fans over fears of the spread of the coronavirus.
News24

UEFA suspends Champions, Europa leagues

UEFA has taken the unprecedented step of suspending the Champions League and Europa League following the coronavirus outbreak, with next week's quarterfinal draw...
ESPN

