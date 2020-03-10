Sport24.co.za | Uefa postpone all Champions League, Europa League matches next week



Klopp praises Atletico as Liverpool knocked out of Champions League Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Atletico Madid and a style of play that baffled him after his side were knocked out of the Champions League 4-2 on aggregate in extra time on Wednesday night... Jose Mourinho admits Champions League return appears forlorn Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says his side are up against it in their bid to get back into the Champions League next season. A depleted Spurs, beaten finalists last year, crashed out of this..

Bayern Munich confirm no fans at Chelsea Champions League tie Bayern Munich have confirmed that next week's Champions League game against Chelsea would go ahead without fans over fears of the spread of the coronavirus.

News24 3 days ago



UEFA suspends Champions, Europa leagues UEFA has taken the unprecedented step of suspending the Champions League and Europa League following the coronavirus outbreak, with next week's quarterfinal draw...

ESPN 41 minutes ago



