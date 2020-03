Boxing News Now Boxing news: Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders could be postponed before even being... - https://t.co/z5D0saghnE 26 minutes ago Oscar Miller Boxing news: Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders could be postponed before even being announced due to coronavirus… https://t.co/TOCV9TSgDF 41 minutes ago One Stop Sports Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders might be postponed before it has even been announced due to the coronavirus pa… https://t.co/iHBOepmbnH 42 minutes ago Manfred Rosenberg #Boxing #Sport Boxing news: Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders could be postponed before even being announced due… https://t.co/0X6zCeosHT 50 minutes ago Bad Left Hook The scheduled May 2 return of Canelo Alvarez is also currently unclear due to the coronavirus pandemic More:… https://t.co/MWXtCDsg7E 1 hour ago Eddy Pronishev Canelo Alvarez’s May 2 fight is up in the air https://t.co/uO38inVdu4 https://t.co/DPLe0FeSxX 2 hours ago TheFanSource🗣📰 Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders could be POSTPONED before it's announced ⋆ Boxing News 24 https://t.co/3K4CFrypca 2 hours ago Goodfella Sport BOXING NEWS: The long anticipated fight between Billy Joe Saunders and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez could be postponed bef… https://t.co/f1KPcOAQU7 3 hours ago