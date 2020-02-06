Global  

Coronavirus: Bournemouth self-isolating after first-team player shows symptoms

Independent Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Artur Boruc is among five first team members of staff self-isolating with symptoms consistent with COVID-19
News video: Rodgers: Three players in self-isolation

Rodgers: Three players in self-isolation 00:59

 Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says three first-team players are in self-isolation after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Everton squad in self-isolation after player shows coronavirus symptoms

Everton’s entire first-team squad and coaching staff are in self-isolation after a player reported symptoms consistent with coronavirus.
Belfast Telegraph

Everton players self-isolate over coronavirus fears with suspension of entire Premier League on the cards

The entire Everton first-team squad and coaching staff are self-isolating due to a player presenting with coronavirus symptoms. The Merseyside club released a...
talkSPORT

TheCherryKerry

Kerry Smith RT @solentsport: BREAKING: Bournemouth confirm that five of their players & staff are self-isolating after showing symptoms of #coronavirus… 10 seconds ago

Gbenuwiz

Richy Bank$ RT @DaveOCKOP: Bournemouth confirm that Artur Boruc, along with four first team members of staff, are currently self-isolating having displ… 27 seconds ago

MousaBature

Musa Bature😈 RT @MailSport: Bournemouth reveal Artur Boruc and four staff are self-isolating, having displayed symptoms consistent with coronavirus http… 30 seconds ago

osei_ike

theOsei_iyke®~ RT @DeadlineDayLive: Bournemouth have confirmed the Artur Boruc and four first-team members of staff are self-isolating after displaying sy… 31 seconds ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Artur Boruc and four Bournemouth staff members self-isolating after displaying coronavirus symptoms 55 seconds ago

MailSport

MailOnline Sport Bournemouth reveal Artur Boruc and four staff are self-isolating, having displayed symptoms consistent with coronav… https://t.co/BGmNdo4GZd 2 minutes ago

BharaBoom

Bharatth Sakthimogan RT @Football__Tweet: Bournemouth have confirmed the Artur Boruc and four first-team members of staff are self-isolating after displaying sy… 2 minutes ago

SteinMichel

jaime saragozano RT @TomBarclay_: Bournemouth now confirm five employees are self-isolating, having displayed Coronavirus symptoms. They include goalkeeper… 2 minutes ago

