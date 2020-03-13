Sport24.co.za | Olympic javelin champion Dana Zatopkova dies at 97

Global  

Dana Zatopkova, the 1952 Olympic javelin champion and wife of four-time Olympic champion Emil Zatopek, has died at the age of 97.
Czech Olympic javelin champion Zatopkova dies aged 97

Czech javelin champion Dana Zatopkova, who won an Olympic gold medal on the same day her husband did in 1952, died on Friday, the Czech Olympic Committee said....
Reuters

Zatopkova, Olympic champion and wife of Zatopek, dies at 97

PRAGUE (AP) — Dana Zatopkova, an Olympic javelin champion and the wife of running great Emil Zatopek, has died. She was 97. The Czech Olympic Committee said...
Seattle Times

