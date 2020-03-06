Global  

Alan Brazil’s best excuses as Sports Breakfast host pulls latest Cheltenham Festival sickie, despite vowing: ‘I’ll be there for all five days!’

talkSPORT Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Well, we didn’t see this coming… Alan Brazil pulled his latest talkSPORT sickie as the host missed Gold Cup day and the final Sports Breakfast show of the 2020 Cheltenham Festival on Friday. But fear not, listeners – he hasn’t got coronavirus. Nope. His excuse this year? He’s got a bad back. Just a week […]
