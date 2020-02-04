Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Shaq Barrett: I’ll play on the tag if I have to

Shaq Barrett: I’ll play on the tag if I have to

Pro Football Talk Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tortoise and Corgi Playing Tag [Video]

Tortoise and Corgi Playing Tag

Occurred on February 2, 2020 / Tucson, Arizona, USA Info from Licensor: "Eugene the Corgi trying to dig his holes but being interrupted by Shaq the Tortise as he wanted to play."

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:31Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NFLHungary

NFL Hungary RT @pfrumors: Shaq Barrett Willing To Play Under Tag https://t.co/gakaJAKL8q https://t.co/dc1VdHE3Wo 20 hours ago

pfrumors

Pro Football Rumors Shaq Barrett Willing To Play Under Tag https://t.co/gakaJAKL8q https://t.co/dc1VdHE3Wo 23 hours ago

TGSportsGuy

Todd Grasley RT @DH82_Bucs: #Bucs linebacker Shaquil Barrett is prepared to play on a franchise tag, but wants a long-term deal with Tampa. https://t.co… 3 days ago

DH82_Bucs

David Harrison #Bucs linebacker Shaquil Barrett is prepared to play on a franchise tag, but wants a long-term deal with Tampa. https://t.co/BodRrZI02m 3 days ago

kenpomp

Ken Pomponio RT @ProFootballTalk: Shaq Barrett: I'll play on the tag if I have to https://t.co/0WVFRfut8B 3 days ago

eazeee2004

e.o RT @AroundTheNFL: Impending free agent Shaq Barrett hopes to re-sign long-term with Buccaneers: "I'm gonna play off the tag [if] I got to b… 3 days ago

MSNSports

MSN Sports Shaq Barrett: I’ll play on the tag if I have to https://t.co/7IGdByMReX 3 days ago

fantasysportsso

Fantasy Sports News Shaq Barrett: I’ll play on the tag if I have to https://t.co/P0SoBVItiJ https://t.co/YNYIRI9e3o 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.