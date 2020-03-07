Global  

ICICI Bank to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Yes Bank

IndiaTimes Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
ICICI Bank on Friday said its board has approved investing Rs 1,000 crore in Yes Bank. "This investment is likely to result in ICICI Bank Ltd holding in excess of 5 per cent shareholding in Yes Bank," the lender said in a regulatory filing.
