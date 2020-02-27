Global  

Rumoured Bundesliga coronavirus plan could spell bad news for Liverpool

Daily Star Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Rumoured Bundesliga coronavirus plan could spell bad news for LiverpoolBundesliga are set to end the seasons this week amid coronavirus’ spread with no title winners – and suggestions are emerging that the Premier League could follow suit, stopping Liverpool’s charge to the trophy
